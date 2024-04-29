Feeding the community in more ways than one

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

One of the core principles of a cooperative is concern for the well-being of the community — a sentiment on clear display through the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer program from Farm Credit Mid America (FCMA) and Rural 1st.

With county fair season almost here, the program is kicking off its fourth year of uniquely building up Ohio’s rural communities in several different ways.

“It’s very important to us that we are committed to strengthening our rural communities where our customers live. They’re our owners. We want to make sure we are helping them in any way we can, so we do that through investments and programs which includes scholarships, programs and partnerships that sustain those communities and prepare the next generation of ag leaders,” said Rudi Pitzer Perry, regional vice president of ag lending for FCMA. “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer is a contest we first launched in 2021. We had some team members come together and they wanted to find a way to inspire, engage and empower their local youth leaders. For the program, junior fair board members from participating county fairs collect food and non-perishable items as donations throughout the duration of the fair and then we award them prizes based on the total pounds donated. The intended use of the prize money is for junior fair activities and it is up to them how they might use that. We want to make sure that we are rewarding and incentivizing them to help their local communities and also rewarding that leadership. It is very fun to see them get excited about helping others. Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer helps instill that in them, find ways to encourage donations to food banks and allows them to see the impact it has when they’re helping their community.”

The community benefits from the development of young leaders, the improvements made to the local fairgrounds through the funding from the program and, of course, from the donations raised for the food banks serving the community. Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer has continued to expand its community reach since the initial start with a handful of Ohio counties, said Amanda Lovedahl, FCMA financial officer.

“In 2021 we started off with 8 counties in central and southeast Ohio. Those counties collected over 21,000 pounds in donations to 18 local food banks. Then in 2022 we had 54 counties, so it was a huge jump in 2022 and those counties collected over 170,000 pounds of food and non-perishable items. In 2023, the contest grew even more. We had 65 competing fairs collect over 228,000 pounds, so it was it was another big growth year and we were very proud of that,” Lovedahl said. “In 2024 we’ve set a larger goal and we’re really excited. The contest is still on a regional basis. It’s going to be broken up into five regions. Each county fair participating receives $500 and then the top 3 county fairs in each region receive an additional award. First place gets $5,000, second place gets $3,500 and third place gets $1,500.”

Along with meaningful local impacts, the program has also proven to be a fun competition for junior fair participants and the different FCMA offices and employees backing them, not only from county to county, but also regionally and state versus state.

“Ohio is the best, so there’s no way they’re going to beat us, but Indiana has piloted it and they have been growing the program over the last couple of years. They’ve had a lot of success — not Ohio level success — but it’s still been very good and a very positive impact in their communities as well,” Pitzer Perry said. “We hope all the FCMA states start to pick it up, because it’s been a wonderful program for our communities. Our team members love to get involved and it’s a lot of fun because we hire some pretty competitive people and we’re pretty competitive internally about our home fairs and who’s going to do well in the program, so that’s been fun as well. And one of our tenets at Farm Credit is investing in youth, and this is just one more way we can do that.”

Those interested in participating in Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer in 2024 at their county fair should contact the local FCMA office for details. Planning and sign-up for this season has already started.