H2Ohio moves statewide, plus other updates

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

Since Governor DeWine initially launched H2Ohio in 2019 there have been some ups and downs, but ultimately the program has made positive impacts in farm efficiency, funding opportunities and water quality.

H2Ohio began as a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing various threats to water quality, including harmful algal blooms caused by phosphorus runoff. H2Ohio’s agricultural program, which first focused solely on farms located in northwest Ohio counties in the Lake Erie watershed, incentivizes farmers to implement science-based, proven best management practices to prevent nutrient runoff and improve water quality.

On April 19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge announced that H2Ohio’s agriculture incentive program is now being offered to producers across Ohio. The brief statewide enrollment for row-crop producers who farm in Ohio’s 64 counties outside of northwest Ohio’s Western Lake Erie Basin is from April 22 through May 6 seeking to enroll 500,000 acres into the program. Enrollment is available on a first come, first served basis.

“H2Ohio is now firmly established in northwest Ohio, giving us the opportunity to take this program to other parts of the state,” DeWine said. “We appreciate the commitment that our current H2Ohio farmers have shown to protecting Lake Erie, and we look forward to engaging more producers across Ohio on how they can contribute to cleaner water throughout the state.”

To apply, farmers need to work with their local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and provide up-to-date soil tests and information on planned crops and rotations, yield goals, and planned fertilizer applications. Producers who enroll will receive support to develop and implement Voluntary Nutrient Management Plans, which encourages better utilization of nutrients applied.

“The progress we’ve made with water quality in northwest Ohio has shown the agricultural community is dedicated to doing their part,” said Brian Baldridge, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director. “Offering the same incentives to our farmers across the rest of the state ensures we are all working together to continue to protect our most valuable resource.”

ODA works closely with county SWCDs to administer participant contracts, provide technical assistance, and support producers with the implementation of best management practices. H2Ohio provides producers cost-saving benefits, such as financial and technical assistance, to implement conservation practices that are proven to improve soil health and water quality.

This initial statewide 500,000 acres across Ohio’s 64 counties outside the Western Lake Erie Basin is something for H2Ohio to build upon moving forward, said Terry Mescher, ODA H2Ohio program director.

“H2Ohio is funded with taxpayer money and certainly those taxpayers are paying from all over the state, not just in Northwest Ohio. We’re expanding the program statewide with this funding that we’ve got for H2Ohio for ‘24 and for ‘25 with this 500,000 acres of cropland into the program from the other 64 counties across the state. We will only be offering the nutrient management plan development,” he said. “What’s driving our effort here is really to start to get some experience with nutrient management planning in program management at the SWCD level and for the districts to start building more relationships with some of their consultants and ag retailers in the region across the other 64 counties. It won’t have the same feel as what it has had up in the Western Lake Erie Basin, but what we’re trying to do is set a foundation for a larger rollout and a larger effort in 2026 and 2027.”

The nutrient management plans will be designed to address the loss of key nutrients and sediment from crop land.

“With this approach with the nutrient management plans, it allows us to focus on nitrogen management, focus on phosphorus management as well as erosion,” Mescher said. “Those three things — nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment — are probably the biggest pollution concerns that we have coming from production agriculture today from a water quality standpoint.”

Earlier in the year, H2Ohio finished the most recent round of enrollment in the 14-county area in Western Lake Erie Basin. Farmers in this area were eligible to re-enroll acres into Best Management Practices that were nearing the end of their original contract term, which began in 2020. Additionally, farmers could use this opportunity to enroll new acres. Of the total number of producers previously enrolled, 90% of producers decided to re-enroll. Approximately 25% of all producers in the new Maumee enrollment are new to H2Ohio.

“We just wrapped up our new enrollment effort in the Maumee area the 14 counties that were originally signed up for H2Ohio and saw very good turnout on enrollment. We had about a 32% increase overall in acres that have enrolled for voluntary nutrient plan development at this point,” Mescher said. “It’s been a pretty heavy lift. We have seen an incredible response from the producers in the in the region. The next step on that enrollment then is to develop and complete the voluntary nutrient management plans as well as identify the actual practices that are going to go on the individual fields moving forward. That’s our goal over the next couple of months to get that heavy lift completed.”

Now there are more than 1.8 million acres enrolled into H2Ohio in these 14 counties, each with a comprehensive water quality plan designed to address complex issues affecting Lake Erie. With the initial 14-county re-enrollment complete, and the next 64-county enrollment contracts rolling in, a big part of the challenge will be managing the number of contracts coming into the ODA.

“When we started this program, the last thing on our mind was how to manage all the contracts and that’s that certainly provided a pretty good challenge,” Mescher said. “As for the SWCDs, we started looking into software programs that could help us not only manage the H2Ohio contracts but also develop the nutrient management plans and help track practice implementation to help the SWCDs and ODA staff on the verification side of it. We’re really excited. We’ve been working with many farms to integrate that software for the last year and a half and they’ve done a phenomenal job in helping us bring the H2Ohio program to a digital platform. Right now, we have those initial acres uploaded into the system and we’re having our district folks go through and develop those nutrient management plans. This is all custom-built software so we’re working through some hiccups and little bumps in the road, but we have seen a fantastic response in the software development as well as the overall quality control within the nutrient management plans. We’re really excited about where we’re going with that.”

As H2Ohio evolves in the initial 14 counties, new practices are being implemented and encouraged.

“One of the things that was always on the list for H2Ohio for ODA was water management. We had some thoughts on the water management and starting late in 2022 and again in 2023, we took applications for conservation ditches. We’ve had a pretty good response. We’ve got about 20 projects total that we’re funding through that program right now. The conservation ditches as we look at them take up a larger footprint across the landscape, which is why they traditionally haven’t been put in place. The H2Ohio funding allows for some additional funds for the construction cost. What we’re really excited about at ODA is those conservation ditches allow for some infrastructure to process nutrients once they’ve gotten away from the field. They’ll be there for the long haul. We’re putting them in through a public process whether it be through the SWCD or the county engineer, which brings those channels onto a maintenance program so we have the sediment removal and we have the maintenance of that channel main and will be able to maintain that that nutrient processing capacity for the long term.”

Mescher is also looking forward to moving ahead with a 5-year, $18 million research project with Ohio State University using $4 million in H2Ohio funds to study the 6,800-acre, mostly agricultural Shallow Run Watershed in Hardin County. The goal is to implement extensive conservation practices on 70% of the crop ground and compare the water quality results with existing water quality data from before the implementation of the practices.

The Shallow Run watershed in Hardin County, is part of the larger Maumee River watershed which drains into western Lake Erie. To help reach that high rate of conservation practice implementation in the Shallow Run watershed, the project is offering farmers there much higher payments than are currently being offered. Included among those payments will be a unique “agglomeration bonus” for farmers who specifically adopt subsurface phosphorus fertilizer application. As more farmers adopt the practice, they will earn progressively higher payments.

For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, visit h2.ohio.gov.