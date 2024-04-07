       

Hardin County’s Austin Heil brings personal touch to farm machinery

April 7, 2024

Ohio Field Leader Dusty Sonnenberg travels to Hardin County in the latest Ohio Field Leader Roadshow to the farm of Austin Heil. The conversation goes into Austin’s unique custom machinery solutions that take advantage of the latest technologies with plenty of on-farm knowhow to plant corn and soybeans. Ohio Field Leader is brought to you by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.

