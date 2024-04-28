Is carbon smart soil smart? (and money smart?)

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Randall Reeder, P.E., Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired)

That’s a tongue twister. We’ve heard a lot about “climate smart.” If we do the practices suggested to be smart for the climate, are we also being “soil smart?”

When you look at the main practices for climate smart, you will see they agree completely with improving soil health. And those practices that make the soil healthier also save money in the long-term (money smart).

There are five core principles growers can implement to help maintain soil and biodiversity: minimize soil disturbance; grow plants year-round; keep the ground covered; diversify crop rotations; and integrate livestock when possible.

Translation: use continuous no-till, cover crops and crop rotation to be “climate smart.” So, the answer to the question(s) in the headline is, yes, soil smart is also climate smart. And it’s also money smart over time.

Getting past the first few years can be a financial challenge. It takes time for soil that has been degraded by decades of tillage to transition to a healthy soil. Fortunately, in many situations farmers can receive ~$35 to $50 per acre for up to three years. Another key is that educational programs are readily available so farmers who have never used cover crops can avoid or minimize problems experienced by other farmers and university researchers.

You may know that USDA-NRCS has $19.5 billion available over the next 5 years to spend on climate smart agriculture. One good use of those billions would be to support educational programs, such as our Ohio no-till field days, the Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference, and the National No-till Conference. Every Midwest state, and several others, should have similar events so successful farmers and university researchers and Extension specialists can teach the newcomers.

NRCS could fund a week-long training each year for our county Extension educators (ANR) so they, in turn, can teach their farmers and ag business folks about climate smart practices (which are also soil smart). Meanwhile, we’ll keep providing educational events with support from sponsors and partners. (See the schedule above)

The Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference in March drew a total of 726. For everyone who registered, videos of the recorded presentations will be available from about April 15 to July 1. CCA and CLM credits will be available on each video. If you missed CTTC, you can still register for exclusive access to the videos at ctc.osu.edu.

Upcoming No-Till events

Aug. 14, No-till field day, MVP Dairy, Mercer County

Aug. 15, Soil Health field day, Farm Science Review site, (Cargill RegenConnect)

Aug. 20, No-till field day, Columbiana County

Sept. 10, No-till field day, Allen County

Dec. 4, Ohio No-till Conf., Plain City