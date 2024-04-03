Josh Snyder named 2024 Ohio CCA of the Year

Share Facebook

The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program is proud to announce Josh Snyder as the recipient of the 2024 CCA of the Year award. Snyder serves as a Precision Agronomy Solutions Advisor at the Crestline Agronomy Location of Sunrise Cooperative, demonstrating his commitment to advancing agricultural practices through precision agriculture.

“Josh’s strong integration of technology with traditional agronomy continues to set a high standard for agronomic advice and service,” said Kevin Otte, chairman of the Ohio CCA board. “His work at Sunrise Cooperative in precision agriculture, fertility recommendations, soil sampling, data management, and variable rate seeding and nitrogen recommendations, showcases his dedication to enhancing crop yields and farming efficiency.”

Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes individuals like Snyder for their exceptional service to farmer clients, outstanding contributions to nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production, and for their role in fostering knowledge exchange within Ohio’s agricultural industry.

“Josh stands out not just for his agronomic expertise but for his dedication to our farm and community,” said a Harer Bros. Farms representative who nominated Snyder for the award. “He seamlessly integrates the latest agricultural technologies with our needs, driving significant improvements in our operations, and his proactive approach, especially in scouting and custom recommendations, has made him indispensable to us. Josh’s commitment extends beyond professional services as he actively supports programs in our community.”

Snyder was honored at the 2024 Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference in Ada in March. He received a plaque and a $1500 cash award in recognition of his contributions, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien, at the latest CCA Board meeting. Recent honorees include: Dr. Alex J. Lindsey, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science at The Ohio State University; Tina Lust, Lust Seed Sales & Service; Thomas Puch, Heritage Cooperative; Wesley Haun, Tiger-Sul Products, LLC; Don Boehm, Legacy Farmers Cooperative; and John Fritz, The Andersons, Inc. To view the full list of past award recipients, visit oaba.net/cca.