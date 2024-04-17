Klopfenstein named Young Ag Professional and Ag Literacy Program Specialist

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mary Klopfenstein of Delphos has been named Young Ag Professional and ag literacy program specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau. She was most recently the organization’s ExploreAg and ag literacy program specialist. Her new role will add the duties of working with the Young Ag Professionals State Committee and focusing on YAP programming, which provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members ages 18-35.



A former Ohio FFA state president, Klopfenstein grew up on a small row crop farm in McCartyville, where her love for agriculture blossomed as she showed horses through 4-H and sold sweet corn as her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) for FFA.



Before joining the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation staff, Klopfenstein was at Illinois Farm Bureau as a youth & collegiate program coordinator. She currently serves as the northwest Ohio representative on the CFAES Alumni Society Board of Directors and is an Allen County Farm Bureau member.

She is a graduate of The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, majoring in agribusiness & applied economics with minors in international economic development and youth development.