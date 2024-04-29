Lake Erie continues to please anglers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dan Armitage, outdoors writer

Ohio anglers testing the waters of Lake Erie this season can expect 2024 to again offer world-class ‘catching’ opportunities, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW), as after years of strong walleye hatches, Lake Erie continues to affirm that it is The Walleye Capital of the World. What’s more, a stable yellow perch population in Lake Erie’s west zone will provide good fishing in 2024 while, on the flip side, low perch catch rates are expected to continue in the central and east zones of Ohio’s Great Lake.

“Lake Erie is known worldwide as a top fishing destination for a variety of species,” said Travis Hartman, Lake Erie Fisheries Program Administrator for the Division. “Lake Erie’s sustainable high performance is due in part to science-based management which guides regulations and ensures long-term angling opportunities.”

Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch fisheries are managed through an interagency quota system. Each jurisdiction regulates its catches to comply with annually determined safe harvest levels that ensure sustainability. The quotas were announced by the Lake Erie Committee in March.

Here’s a rundown on the anticipated action for three of Lake Erie’s most popular species.

Walleye

The walleye daily limit on Lake Erie is six fish per angler with a 15-inch minimum length requirement. Walleye hatch success has been well above average for six consecutive years, including the three largest hatches ever surveyed. Anglers will mostly catch abundant 2- to 6-year-old-fish ranging from 15 to 24 inches. Larger fish from 2015 and earlier hatches will provide chances to reel in a Fish Ohio qualifying walleye (minimum 28 inches).

Abundant young fish will show up in the catch and range from 9 to 14 inches, with an increasing number of 2-year-olds reaching 15 inches as the season progresses. Anglers are encouraged to release sub-legal fish with as little handling as possible so they can contribute to the future fishery. In 2023, Ohio’s anglers caught and released more than 1 million small walleye.

“The 2023 walleye hatch index showed above-average results in the western and central basins,” Hartman said. “We expect walleye anglers to find outstanding fishing across the lake.”

Yellow perch

Yellow perch abundance in the west zone from Toledo to Huron is stable as a large year class of 3-year-old fish will anchor the population in 2024. The best success is anticipated during July through mid-August when the water temperature is above 76 degrees, and again from mid-October through November as adult perch move to shallower water to feed at water temperatures below 60 degrees. Warm water during July and August provided a majority of angler yellow perch harvest in 2023. Abundant perch from 7 to 10 inches will dominate the catch, with jumbo 12-inch and larger fish from older year classes also contributing to the catch.

Lake Erie’s central zone from Huron to Fairport Harbor continues to experience low yellow perch abundance, primarily driven by poor to moderate hatches during the past decade. While catch rates are expected to remain low, late season fishing in 2023 provided some limit opportunities from Vermilion to Avon and off Cleveland.

In the east zone, from Fairport Harbor to Conneaut, the population has declined below the prior 20-year average, but moderate hatches from 2019 and 2021 have kept abundance above the central zone. Catch rates are expected to remain low during the 2024 season, except for times such as late fall when adult perch congregate in larger schools near harbors. Five-year-old perch from the moderate 2019 year class will average about 9 inches in length with some reaching 12 inches.

Conservative quotas ensure that sustainable spawning stocks will allow the best opportunity for population recovery. Yellow perch daily limits remain unchanged compared to 2023, with a daily limit of 30 perch in the west zone, 10 in the central zone, and 30 in the east zone.

Black Bass

Smallmouth bass and largemouth bass fishing in 2024 will remain good with the opportunity for trophy catches. The daily limit is five bass per day, with a 14-inch minimum size requirement until Tuesday, April 30, 2024, and again from Saturday, June 22, 2024, to April 30, 2025. During the spawning season, from May 1 to June 21, 2024, anglers may harvest one bass per day with a minimum size requirement of 18 inches.

Lake Erie fishing reports, information on Lake Erie research and management programs, fisheries resources, maps, and links to other Lake Erie web resources are available at wildohio.gov. The current fishing regulations can be found on the HuntFish OH app, at wildohio.gov, or locations where fishing licenses are sold.

Good luck and safe fishing on Lake Erie — and everywhere else you wet a line this season!

Leave young wildlife wild

Now that spring is here, young wildlife often starts showing up in backyards, local parks, and unexpected areas. It’s important to keep these wild things wild by observing young animals from a distance and reducing interactions with them. Wildlife parents are devoted to their young and rarely abandon them and a young animal’s best chance of survival is with its mother. Usually, young wildlife observed alone are not orphaned or abandoned, but are waiting for a parent to return. Watch these young animals from a distance and avoid intervening without guidance from a wildlife professional. Most wildlife taken in by people other than trained and licensed wildlife rehabilitators do not survive despite the good intentions of their rescuers.

Many wildlife species are raised by one parent and are often left alone. A whitetailed deer doe, for example, hides her young from predators by leaving them alone in a secluded spot such as a grassy meadow or a flower bed. A hidden fawn has virtually no scent, and when left alone is difficult for predators to find. The doe is usually nearby and will tend to the fawn periodically. It is common to find fawns hidden in backyards. If you do find a fawn in your yard, keep pets away, minimize disturbances to the area, and wait for the mother to return.

Some folks find baby birds that have fallen from their nests. Contrary to popular belief, human scent will not prevent parent birds from returning to care for their young. Return a baby bird to its nest and walk away so the parents can feed it without fear of humans. If a natural nest can’t be located, parents will often care for baby birds placed nearby in a makeshift nest. Young birds with feathers that are observed flapping on the ground likely left the nest on their own and are learning to fly. Keep pets away and give these fledglings the space to learn to fly.

State and federal laws protect and regulate wildlife in Ohio, and only trained and licensed wildlife rehabilitators, with permits issued by the Division of Wildlife, may possess and care for native wildlife. Contact a local wildlife official before acting. Call 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) or visit wildohio.gov to find a licensed wildlife rehabilitator in your area and to learn more about species-specific guidance.