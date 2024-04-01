Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 342 | Hot Topics In American Agriculture

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Devin Fuhrman, the chief agriculture and sponsor relations officer for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. They talk about agriculture trends in America and what that means moving forward as a nation. Trends they talk about are trade, land prices and uses, the United States being a net food importer, and more!

More in this week’s podcast:

Melanie Strait-Bok, Farm Credit Mid-America senior vice president of agricultural lending in Ohio : Dale talks with Melanie about patronage week at Farm Credit Mid-America and how they give back to their customers

Dale talks with Melanie about patronage week at Farm Credit Mid-America and how they give back to their customers Doug Martin, Paul Martin and Sons: Dale talks with Doug about farm equipment sales and what demands look like for the future such as more technology.

Dale talks with Doug about farm equipment sales and what demands look like for the future such as more technology. Willie Murphy, Clinton County farmer: He talks with Matt about marketing beef from his farm into different industries.