Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 343 | Cows and Sows Just Not Plows Edition

April 8, 2024 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal talks with Kyle Brown, Wyandot County swine farmer and Chris Weaver, Williams County dairy farmer about livestock outlook for 2024. They talk about market outlooks, disease pressure, and upcoming challenges within livestock, specifically in the dairy cow and swine industries. 

More in this week’s podcast:   

  • Madi Layman, Ohio Soybean Council: Dale talks with Madi about biodiesel and market outlook. 
  • Shaun Weller, DVM, Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute: Matt talks with Dr. Weller about High Path Avian Influenza in Ohio dairy cattle.
Intro0:00
Madi Layman2:19
Dr. Shaun Weller13:03
Main Conversation, Kyle Brown and Chris Weaver20:32

