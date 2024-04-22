Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 345 | The Scoop on Ohio Agriculture

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Joel Penhorwood of Ohio Ag Net talk with Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Ag Council president and Ohio Corn and Wheat executive director. They first chat about farm nicknames throughout the years. They also talk about the Ohio Agriculture Council spring meeting where they bring people from all sectors of Ohio agriculture together.

Krista Swanson, National Corn Growers Assoication: Krista talks with Dale about corn production forecasts in conjunction with Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Assoication.

Terry Mescher, Ohio Department of Agriculture: Dusty talks with Terry about H2Ohio and the outlook for the project.

Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn and Wheat: Tadd talks with Matt about the newly announced E15 waiver.

Tadd talks with Matt about the newly announced E15 waiver. Adam Heffron, Ohio State Fair and Expo Center: Adam who is the new executive director of the Ohio State Fair and Expo Center talks with Matt about the upcoming fair and plans for the future.