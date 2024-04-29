Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 346 | Cargo Conversations

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Dusty Sonnenberg of Ohio Ag Net talks with Max Vekich, commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission and Peter Friedmann, Agriculture Transportation Coalition executive director. They talk about the Transportation Go! Conference in Toledo and what each organization does. Also, they talked about the transportation of cargo in bodies of water and the importance it plays on the agricultural industry.

