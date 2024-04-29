       

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 346 | Cargo Conversations

April 29, 2024 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Dusty Sonnenberg of Ohio Ag Net talks with Max Vekichcommissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission and Peter FriedmannAgriculture Transportation Coalition executive director. They talk about the Transportation Go! Conference in Toledo and what each organization does. Also, they talked about the transportation of cargo in bodies of water and the importance it plays on the agricultural industry.       

More in this week’s podcast:   

  • GrowNextGen: Dale Minyo talks with GrowNextGen teacher Kelly Lewis who utilizes it in her classroom to help students make connections between the agricultural and science industries.

