Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 1, 2024

Another wet one today with rain and thunderstorms working through most of Ohio. We can see another additional 1″-2″ all told from this wave, including what happened overnight last night. We should see the biggest batch of the remaining moisture for this week come today. Tomorrow and Thursday we are under backside, wraparound moisture from the system, meaning we see plenty of clouds and a few lingering showers. The chance of showers may extend into pre-dawn hours Friday before tapering off. We are definitely turning cooler though, after today. We will see temps pull back significantly in the north flow behind the low tomorrow and Thursday. The map below shows 24 hour moisture ending Wednesday morning, and behind that we may add another .2″-.4″ for the balance of Wednesday, Thursday and Thursday overnight. today.

Friday we see clouds give way to sun, but we stay chilly. Temps will not be as cold Saturday, but also not returning yet to pre-frontal passage levels. We finally get milder air in for Sunday and that lingers into early next week. Sunshine will mix with clouds through the weekend, with clouds increasing Sunday night.

A new wrinkle in the forecast has a few scattered showers around overnight sunday night into early monday. However, we should see action move out quickly, and still have a decent set of sky conditions for the eclipse Monday afternoon. Tuesday should stay dry, and then we have a chance of showers returning later next Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.