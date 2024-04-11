Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 12, 2024

Share Facebook

Cloudy and dreary today with our position on the backside of low pressure exiting the region. This will be a slow exit, meaning we see chances of light rain and drizzle off and on all day before ending this evening. We will start to see clouds break up a bit overnight. Through the day today we can end up with .1″-.5″ of additional rain with coverage at 90% of the state. However, we reiterate that this system is leaving.

The weekend turns out partly sunny. We have a cool start to Saturday, but temps climb quickly. We should be at or above normal from Saturday afternoon on through Sunday and Monday. Good evaporation should be seen Saturday and Monday, which will give a good start on drying. However, some showers will move back in sunday afternoon and overnight, giving minor precipitation along with the clouds. That, along with the volume of rain from this system that is exiting today, we likely to not get much dried out in that 3 day stretch. Tuesday starts with sun, but clouds increase in the afternoon. We wont rule out a few pop up showers in western ohio late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The Wednesday-Friday period looks a bit unsettled. We have to deal with pop up scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday. Then friday a cool front settles through adding another round of showers. All told for the Wednesday through Friday timeframe next week we end up with .25″-1.5″ over 95% of Ohio, shown on the map below.

Behind that late week front, we stay mild for next weekend with mostly dry air in play through Sunday the 21st. But, cooler temps are pooling to the north, and may settle in to start off the week of the 22nd.