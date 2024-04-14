Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 15, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have a couple of dry days still to start the week, but have some moisture moving our direction for midweek and late week. Today and tomorrow turn out partly to mostly sunny and warm with west and southwest winds in control. Temps will be in the 70s. Clouds should start to increase Tuesday afternoon.

Rain arrives after midnight Tuesday night and holds over the state through Wednesday. Rain totals will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of the state. While a few thunderstorms can develop, we do not think this will be a big storm event. We are dry Wednesday night through Thursday. Then scattered showers make a run back into the state Thursday night into Friday with coverage at 60% and an additional .1″-.5″. The map below shows moisture combined from early Wednesday morning through Friday midday.

The big story for the end of the week and weekend will be significantly colder air. Temps will crater for friday night and the weekend. Daytime highs will be no better than the upper 40s and 50s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. We won’t even rule out a run at the freezing mark one or two overnights The chill lingers into Monday of next week as well. However, we are dry through that cool period.

Tuesday of next week we start to see milder air return, and we have plenty of sun. In fact, the dry stretch will move to at least 5 days through next wednesday. Drying will be good, but evaporation hindered a bit due to the cool air. We really start to see drying improve Tuesday forward in the forecast next week. We also are not seeing any significant system development next week yet either, so there is a chance for drying to extend into the second half of next week .