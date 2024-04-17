Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 18, 2024

Share Facebook

Dry today with a mix of clouds and sun. We will turnout cooler than yesterday, but not cold. Clouds increase late in the day, ahead of our next round of moisture. Showers develop here after midnight tonight, and we will see hit and miss scattered action through early afternoon tomorrow. Rain potential is not all that impressive, at .1″-.5″ with 80% coverage. But, we will not be drying at all tomorrow. Clouds will break late as we head into tomorrow evening, and we clear dramatically overnight tomorrow night.

Much colder air comes in behind that round of moisture for tomorrow night and the entire weekend. Temps will be 10-15 degrees below normal and overnight lows will dip into the lower 30s on a couple of nights. We do expect decent sunshine through the day each day, and that will help spur some evaporation, but our drying will be limited a bit by the cooler temps. Monday turns out not as cold as south winds develop over the region.

Tuesday clouds increase, but we are expecting less precipitation, as the main body of the next low passes a bit farther north. We still can see scattered showers over about 40-50% of the state, but totals only at a few hundredths to .25″. The best potential will be in northern Ohio Tuesday afternoon and evening. We turn drier again for a large part of Wednesday and Thursday. Shower chances return Friday, but more in central and southern Ohio than northern areas. Rain totals for next Friday range from .1″-.6″ with 60% coverage. Saturday we finish out the 10 day forecast with pop up showers to start, but better sunshine potential to finish the day.