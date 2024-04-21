Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 22, 2024

Share Facebook

A good deal of sun today and temps respond by pushing a good 10 degrees or more above what we saw yesterday. Evaporation rates are at nearly maximum today, and southwest winds are aiding in drying. We may be able to see some field work this afternoon on lighter soils, but it will be touch and go still in many areas.

Clouds increase tonight, and tomorrow we expect scattered showers to slide through the state during the day from NW to SE. Rains will be relatively light, but we see no drying at all tomorrow. Rain totals will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 90% of the state. We start to clear tomorrow night. The map of rain potential for the 24 hour period starting at sunrise tomorrow is below.

We dry back down for Wednesday through friday. We are a bit chilly initially behind the front Wednesday morning, but sunshine helps boost temps quickly by Wednesday afternoon. We are above normal to finish the week, with excellent evaporation and drying.

Clouds increase quickly Saturday morning. Scattered showers move though, associated with a frontal boundary, Saturday midday and afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be a few hundredths to .4″, with only 50% coverage. We dry out saturday night, and then turn out partly sunny Sunday. A second system arrives monday afternoon, bringing showers and storms into early next Tuesday morning. Rain totals there can be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 60%. WHile there is moisture around, the break in between the two waves, combined with the relatively minor totals should allow for us to brush this off quickly, and perhaps make a run at field work again as we push through the turn of the month and into the first weekend of May.