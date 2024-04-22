Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 23, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Scattered showers move through the region today. Rain will be most active midday through evening, but we won’t rule out action at any time. Rain totals today will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 90%. Most of the state sees good rain, and this will keep us out of the field for the next 24-48 hours. However, it will be light enough that we should be able to have an opportunity again late week. The map below shows moisture for the day today.

We are cooler behind this moisture tomorrow. Temps will be below normal to start. But, we warm quickly tomorrow afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Excellent evaporation is likely and we should see quick drying. Most of the state stays dry Saturday as well. There is a large system developing in the plains and western corn belt, but the track currently stays mostly to our west, which gives us the mostly dry Saturday. We do expect some moisture to roll in finally later Sunday afternoon and evening, continuing into early Monday morning. Rain totals there are not all that impressive, at .1″-.75″, mostly in the lower end of that range, and coverage only at 60%. So, we are potentially looking at a good window to plant later this week into the weekend.

NExt week is dry again. Clouds break Monday midday and then we turn out partly sunny with good evaporation rates through Thursday. There is a disturbance moving intot he Great Lakes for Thursday the 2nd that may try and through some shower late Thursday afternoon into NE Ohio, but generally coverage will be under 25%, if the pattern holds as we see it this morning. Better chances for thunderstorms come together for Friday the 3rd.