Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 4, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More cold air and clouds today, but we are starting to get out from under the shadow of this big upper level low as we move closer to the end of the week. Today still features wrap around clouds and we wont be able to rule out some additional hit and miss moisture, but we are only talking about a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Tomorrow clouds give way to some sun. While we are still chilly, we should be a bit warmer thanks to the sun and winds that will slowly be turning more westerly. Saturday is milder with Partly sunny skies.

Sunday starts with some sun, but clouds quickly move in. A frontal complex brings scattered showers for overnight Sunday night through monday morning. Rain totals can be up to half an inch with coverage at 70%. However, we do see action being done and clouds moving out before the eclipse moves through the state. We turn out partly sunny for Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

Unsettled weather is back for the second half of next week. Scattered showers develop Wednesday in the afternoon, then a frontal complex brings rain and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday through Thursday and early Friday. Combined rains can be half to 1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. The map below shows the set up as we see it now. Behind that system we cool off a bit for Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th, but should stay dry for that weekend and into the start of the week of the 15th. Precipitation at mid-month depends heavily on cold air vs warm air battle. We do not see a lot of west to east frontal movement in that time frame, but cold air incursions out of canada will allow moisture to get wrung out with no significant frontal complex.