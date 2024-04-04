Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 5, 2024

Share Facebook

Drier weather settles in for a few days, but we are by no means moving into a dry overall pattern yet. Today we see clouds give way to better sun, but cold air remains in control. The only reason we are not as cold today vs. yesterday will be the sun rays warming us a bit. Tomorrow we turnout partly to mostly sunny and milder yet. Sunday should start with some sun, but clouds will be building in the afternoon.

Scattered showers develop later Sunday afternoon, and then continue through the overnight and Monday morning. Rain totals will be up to half an inch with coverage at 70% of the state. However, clouds should break for Monday afternoon, giving us a decent chance at seeing the eclipse move through Ohio. Partly cloudy skies are in for Monday night, and partly sunny skies for Tuesday.

We go back to unsettled weather for the rest of next week. While we can see clouds and sun each day Wednesday through Friday, we also expect hit and miss showers and thunderstorms. Daily coverage will be 60% or less, but we end up with 90% coverage over the 3 day period combined with rain totals at half to 2.5″. The map below shows our latest look at this event. This will not allow for much drying over the state through the end of next week.

Cooler air comes in behind the front for Friday afternoon, but we see moderating temps relatively quickly for next weekend. We turn out partly sunny both days. Partly sunny skies should start off the week of the 15th as well, but we are watching a system develop in MT and WY late next weekend and it could be the next precipitation maker for us in this area closer to the 16th or 17th.