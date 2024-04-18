OPA calling for nominations to 2025-2026 American Egg Board

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is accepting suggestions for nominations to serve on the 2025-2026 American Egg Board (AEB), which is U.S. egg farmer’s link to consumers in communicating the value of the incredible egg. AEB is seeking an ethnically diverse group of candidates. Appointed members will serve a two-year term.

“Serving on the American Egg Board is a unique opportunity to assist in furthering AEB’s mission to increase demand for eggs nationwide,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “Working with egg farming partners nationally to further our commitment to provide wholesome eggs for Ohioans and the rest of the country is a distinct privilege.”

To be eligible for nomination, individuals must be producers or representatives of producers and they must own more than 75,000 laying hens. Producers who own 75,000 or less hens are eligible provided they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

The Board is appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and consists of 18 members and 18 alternates from all regions of the country who are egg farmers nominated by certified state and regional organizations representing egg farmers. Members and alternates may not serve more than three consecutive two-year terms in their current position. The diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of their industries in experience of members, marketing strategies, methods of production and distribution, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring diverse perspectives.

All nominations should be submitted by April 30, 2024, to OPA at info@ohiopoultry.org.

Ohio is the second largest egg farming state in the nation, producing more than 10 billion eggs each year. Ohio egg farmers make egg safety a top priority and are proud to provide Ohioans with high-quality eggs.

For more information about Ohio’s egg farms, visit www.ohiopoultry.org or www.ohioeggs.com.