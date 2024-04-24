Prime time for lime

Share Facebook

By Rendell Shira, RS Crop Consulting

When is the best time to apply lime?

Drier field conditions normally associated with the summer months have traditionally facilitated the best opportunity to apply ag lime. When profit margins are thin, such as we are facing in 2024, proper pH becomes vital as it translates to increased fertilizer efficiency and maximum nutrient availability. The major nutrients (N, P, K, S, Ca, Mg) are most available when the pH ranges from 6.5-7.0.

Most commonly used ag lime sources are referred to as either “low magnesium” or ‘high magnesium.”

A soil test will guide you as to which source is needed. Generally, the minimum quantities of calcium and magnesium should be 1,000 pounds per acre and 250 pounds per acre, respectively.

Of course, another important factor in choosing your lime source is the cost per ton. Analyzing the cost per ton in conjunction with the pounds of ENP/T should help you make this decision.

Unfortunately, efforts to maintain proper pH frequently don’t get the same emphasis as N, P, K, and S. This could be due to rental contract length for example. When it comes to lime, the general rule of thumb is that it takes 3 years to get the benefit of typical ag lime. This is where the pounds of Effective Neutralizing Power per ton comes into play. Growers should apply lime sources that have high ENP/T values. This information can be found on the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website. The smaller the particle size of the lime, the quicker it will do its job.

Earlier in my agronomy career, I dealt with several sources of water treatment plant (WTP) lime. This can be an economical lime source if it is applied correctly. WTP lime is used to remove the iron from municipal drinking water sources and normally has a low magnesium content. Sometimes growers are hesitant to use WTP lime because they’ve heard it contains contaminants or heavy metals. Remember, its purpose is to remove the iron from the water source. The amount of residual iron in the “spent” WTP lime is of no concern.

Once in a while, I’ve been asked about the chlorine that’s used at water treatment plants during the softening process. While its true that there may be some chlorine in the lime, it’s an insignificant amount. Besides that, chlorine is a micronutrient needed for many crops.

I did a comparison of four lime sources in 2022 to demonstrate that there are “heavy metals” in all lime sources. I chose WTP lime from the City of Mt. Vernon, Carey (high magnesium), Olen Corp. (low magnesium), and screenings from Upper Sandusky (also high magnesium). Whether its low magnesium or high magnesium lime, the sum of the calcium and magnesium quantities is usually around 35%. Most growers don’t consider what makes up the other 65%. Similar to how we don’t concern ourselves with the inert ingredients on a chemical label.



Most ag lime comes from limestone. These naturally-occurring heavy metals (present in the raw limestone) are going to be present in the lime after it has been through the grinder. My point is that WTP lime can be just as effective as traditional ag lime. However, if your soil tests indicate that magnesium levels are low, WTP is not the best choice.