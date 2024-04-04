Prospective Plantings and bridge collapse

Share Facebook

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Recently, I was doing some cleaning with a small stiff brush. Watching me, Cindy suggested a toothbrush might do a more thorough job unless I wanted to keep blundering along. Here’s to zero blunders in the weeks ahead as the planting of corn and soybeans take place now and into May. Be safe in those long days with no unforeseen brushes with trouble.

The March 28 USDA report of US Quarterly Grain Stocks, along with U.S. Prospective Plantings provided a huge bullish surprise for corn. U.S. corn acres for 2024 were estimated at 90.0 million acres. Last year was 94.6 million acres, a decline of 5%. Trader estimates for corn were 91.8 million acres. In addition, U.S. corn stocks were estimated at 8.350 billion bushels, 95 million bushels below trader estimates. Soybean acres were estimated at 86.5 million acres, up 4% from last year. The combination of corn acres and corn stocks below trade expectations were much welcomed by Ohio and U.S. producers. Corn that day was up 15 cents, but closing 6 cents below the highs of the day. Hedge selling was extremely active as producers were pricing old corn nearly 35 to 40 cents above contract lows made just weeks earlier on Feb. 26. The reality of seeing corn higher by more than 10 cents in just one day was well received following the weeks long declines in January and February. Wheat stocks and acres were fractionally higher than trader estimates but failed to be negative for prices as the USDA U.S. Weekly Export Sales Report detailed wheat sales were above the high end of expected, in spite of recent cancellations of previous sales to China. Wheat closed up 13 cents that day while soybeans were down 1 cent.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has brought much into the forefront of what takes place in the Port of Baltimore. Its importance is immense, even mind boggling. In recent years, it has been the largest port of entry for cars made outside of the U.S., as last year over 850,000 cars were imported through the Port of Baltimore. More importantly, it is the largest port of entry for farm equipment made outside the U.S. It could be months before farm machinery destined for Baltimore the last week of March actually makes it to farm equipment dealers across the U.S., with many of those dealers east of the Mississippi River. These two examples of what takes place in Baltimore serve in part to shine light on what takes place in the supply chains of so many products we use every day and are looking to use this year in the farm operations which dot Ohio and the U.S. As consumers, we rarely consider the paths our commonly used products have traveled en route to our homes.

Numerous central Ohio wheat fields I have seen in recent weeks look stellar with lush green growth waiting to spring forth fantastic yields in the minds of the farmers who planted those fields. When have you seen wheat look as good as it does this spring? The USDA Prospective Plantings Report on March 28 revealed U.S. 2024 wheat acres are expected to reach 47.498 million acres, down from last year’s acres of 49.575 million acres, a 4% decline. Ohio is projected to grow 530,000 acres, down from last year at 650,000 acres, a decline of 18% which was the largest in Midwest soft red wheat producing states. Ohio’s decline in wheat acres follows a trend seen in the past 20 years. The frustration of disappointing yields at harvest compared to those expected weeks earlier is a factor in its decline. In addition, untimely rains preventing harvest have often reduced quality which frequently translates into a discount upon arrival at the local elevator. Now factor in vomitoxin discounts which can escalate from zero to 50 cents or even greater than a dollar in less than a week. These combinations of factors have played a huge role in Ohio’s shrinking wheat acres.

It will be most interesting as planting season continues to increase in intensity in the weeks ahead to see if multiple strings of 5 to 7 days of good weather across the Midwest will increase U.S. corn acres slightly. It’s a common belief that the American farmer loves to plant corn as good weather fuels that effort.

Look for weather and planting progress to be huge price drivers for the next 6 weeks.

Thought for the day. “Taking your foot off the gas is a tough way to drive.” – Clark Kellogg.