By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

A rule is one of a set of explicit or understood regulations or principles governing conduct within a particular activity or sphere. An example is Rule 34, titled Killing of Game Animals, of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race that states, “in the event that an edible big game animal, i.e., moose, caribou, buffalo, is killed in defense of life or property, the musher must gut the animal and report the incident to a race official at the next checkpoint. Following teams must help gut the animal when possible. No teams may pass until the animal has been gutted and the musher killing the animal has proceeded. Any other animal killed in defense of life or property must be reported to a race official, but need not be gutted.”

In plain English, if a musher is forced to kill a moose in self-defense or in defense of the dog team, the musher must properly field dress the moose before continuing the race. And if another musher comes upon a musher field dressing a moose that musher must assist in the harvesting of the moose.

While this may seem bizarre, the rule is based on Alaska Statute 16.30.010, titled Wanton Waste of Big Game Animals and Wild Fowl. It is a class A misdemeanor for a person who kills a big game animal or a species of wild fowl to fail intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence to salvage for human consumption the edible meat of the animal or fowl.

The first Iditarod ran in 1973. The annual Alaskan event is scheduled for the first two weeks in March. Mushers and their huskies endure severe conditions, including blizzards, snow, ice, sleet, wind and sub-zero temperatures, as they race the thousand miles from Willow (near Anchorage) to Nome (near the Arctic Circle). En route are two mountain ranges, a frozen Yukon River and the ice-covered Bering Sea.

The 2024 race fielded 38 mushers and was won by Dallas Seavey, age 37, of Talkeetna, Alaska, the only musher to achieve six victories in the Iditarod. Within a hundred miles of starting the race, Seavey had an encounter with a moose in the middle of the night, about 14 miles past Skwentna on the trail toward Finger Lake. At 1:30 am, Seavey and his team came around a turn and met a menacing moose in the center of the trail. In defense of the moose, these animals cannot distinguish between a wolf pack and a team of sled dogs. And wolf packs are the biggest threat to a moose’s survival in March in Alaska. The moose began stomping one of his sled dogs, Faloo, critically injuring her. While attacking, the moose became entangled with the harnesses. Seavey grabbed his handgun. It took several shots to kill the moose that promptly fell on his racing sled, sprawled on the trail. Now he had a 1,000-pound carcass that he needed to move and process before he could continue the race and head to the next checkpoint in Finger Lake, where Faloo would be flown to Anchorage for emergency care. Seavey spent about 20 minutes field dressing the moose, as prescribed in Rule 34, not an easy task in sub-zero Arctic conditions in the dark. Seavey described his rule compliance by stating he gutted the moose as best he could, but it was ugly. Kudos to Seavey for even attempting to comply with race rules, when he had a seriously injured dog in desperate need of veterinary care.

Three Iditarod officials assessed Seavey’s compliance with Rule 34 and determined the animal was not sufficiently gutted. They defined gutting as removing the intestines and other internal organs. As a consequence of failing to comply with Rule 34, Seavey received a two-hour penalty.

Seavey responded with pure class on a Facebook post that stated, “as Members of Team Dallas we are thankful for the guidelines and officials who make this race possible. Each race is riddled with its own set of challenges and part of being a great musher is being able to navigate them.”

The two penalty hours became insignificant as Seavey sped into Nome in 9 days, 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 8 seconds. The second-place musher was Matt Hall with a finish time of 9 days, 6 hours, 57 minutes and 56 seconds.

Faloo recovered, and Seavey shared in an interview that the dog was currently resting on the sofa in his family’s living room. A happy ending for all but the moose, although the meat was shared with the 62 residents of Skwetna, the community closest to the moose assault.

What does any of this have to do with agriculture? Farming is much like an endurance sport. And it is imperative to understand, navigate and comply with the many rules and regulations. May we all do so with the grace of the Iditarod’s six-time champion, Dallas Seavey.