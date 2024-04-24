Share named ExploreAg and Youth Development Specialist

Share Facebook

Katie Share of Columbus has been named ExploreAg and Youth Development Specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau. She was most recently the organization’s operations coordinator. With this promotion, Share will oversee planning, marketing and implementation of the ExploreAg program, which the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation established to encourage young people to think critically about the food and farm industry and the issues associated with providing safe and sustainable food and fiber. Share will also continue to serve as staff lead with Collegiate Farm Bureau members.

Originally from Coshocton, Ohio, Share is a graduate of The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, majoring in agribusiness & applied economics with a minor in communication technologies.

Prior to joining the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Share worked with Prospective Student Services in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. In that role, she provided administrative support, met with prospective students, and co-advised the ambassador team.

Share is a recent graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program. The elite leadership program helps agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities. She is a Franklin County Farm Bureau member.