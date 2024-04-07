Simple concept, vital stewardship

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese—Watch the full video interview with Ryan here.

It is a very simple concept. Hogs eat crops to produce meat for consumers. The manure from the hogs goes to fertilize the crops. It’s the constant attention to the details of management, care and stewardship that make the difference for a successful farm.

Ryan Rhoades is a third-generation farmer who raises 3,200 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Delaware and Marion counties with his family. He also has a contract swine operation finishing 2,500 hogs each year. The different components of the farm compliment each other — the crops need the nutrients from the manure and the hogs need the crops for food.

“In every load of feed there’s about 5,000 pounds of soy-based products or some type of soy-related commodity in that feedstuff, as well as corn. We couldn’t feed our hogs without it,” Rhoades said. “We all depend on each other. The consumer needs pork. The hogs need our soybeans and the soybeans need to have a market. Hogs are one of the top users of soybeans — particularly the meal. It’s a vital part of hog production. You need protein to put on lean muscle mass on the animal that buyers are wanting. Soybeans provide that probably better than any other product.”

Every aspect of the farm has evolved, and improved, with increased emphasis on stewardship for the land and the animals. Through the years, Rhoades has reduced tillage practice for crop production to protect the soil structure and improve efficiency, installed grass waterways on the farm to minimize erosion and retain excess nutrients, and implemented surface and sub-surface drainage systems to better manage the water resources on the farm’s cropland. To get the most nutrient value, the hog manure is injected into the soil. The farm has a manure/waste storage facility for the hog operation to allow for the proper timing of application.

Along with managing the crop production, Rhoades is also constantly monitoring the hog operation to make sure all of the animals’ needs are being met.

“Every morning and every night we walk the barns to make sure all the feeders are full and make sure those animals have every single thing they need to have a productive life,” he said. “If there is an animal that is sick, we attend to that. If there’s any problems at all, I’ll get a phone call, a text or an e-mail. Everything is monitored closely. I know I’ve got to be there to take care of the animals. As a livestock producer, it’s up to you to make sure those animals have their every need met, because if they don’t, it’s not going to be a productive operation.”

In 2023, Ohio was home to over 2.6 million hogs on nearly 3,500 farms, ranking Ohio eighth nationally. Ohio’s hogs eat almost 8 million bushels of soybeans annually.

Livestock is the most important market for soybean producers. The Ohio Soybean Council is highlighting Ohio’s livestock industry in 2024 to showcase this vital partnership facilitating global food production.