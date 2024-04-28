Spring Soil Sampling Tips to Combat SCN

Share Facebook

By the SCN Coalition

Because SCN is the most damaging pathogen in U.S. soybeans – costing farmers more than $1 billion annually in lost yields – farmers who didn’t have time to pull soil samples for soybean cyst nematode (SCN) last fall have another opportunity this spring.

Knowing the SCN number for each field will help farmers determine the appropriate management strategies to use. An active SCN management plan includes:

1. Testing fields to know SCN numbers.

2. Rotating SCN-resistant varieties.

3. Rotating to non-host crops.

4. Possibly using a nematode-protectant seed treatment.

The SCN Coalition is excited about the discovery and encourages farmers and industry stakeholders to continue to advocate for new tools like this.

Spring soil sampling tips:

Experts recommend waiting until the soil warms up and taking soil cores when fields aren’t muddy. Take 20 cores from every 20 acres or so collected from the upper 8 inches of soil.

As for where to put the probe, there are three approaches to soil sampling:

Zigzag through each 20-acre parcel.

Collect soil cores from high-risk areas, such as high-pH spots, low spots, near fence lines and other areas where soil from other fields may have been introduced.

Pull samples from logical areas or management zones in the field.

Several state soybean checkoff organizations offer free SCN testing, so check with yours. As for where to send the samples, a list of public and private testing laboratories that offer SCN testing is available at thescncoalition.com.

In Ohio, mail your samples to:

OSU Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab

Attn: Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Ph.D.

110 Kottman Hall

2021 Coffey Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43210

Once you have soil test results, you can use The SCN Coalition’s SCN Profit Checker calculator to estimate how SCN is impacting yields and profits.

To use SCN Profit Checker, a farmer, agronomist, or crop advisor provides the state name and the following field-specific information:

SCN egg count

SCN female index on PI 88788

Sand content of the soil

Soil pH Implementing active SCN management strategies will help limit SCN population growth and new infestations, helping to protect future crops. Learn more about evaluating SCN soil test results to create