Technology and transition in agriculture

In 1828 Nicholas Heil came to America with the desire to farm. To fulfil his dream, he had to spend 7 years after arriving, working as an indentured servant to pay for his trip and get a start. In1839 Nicholas finally achieved his goal of being able to farm in America. Nicholas’s experience and example has inspired subsequent generations of the Heil family.

Six generations later, Austin Heil and his father Ashley now farm the same ground in Hardin County that Nicholas first farmed in 1839. The Heil’s farm just over 400 acres of soybeans, corn, and hay as well as doing some custom planting and harvest. “Our soil types are very variable. We have fields that go from heavy clay to loam to sand all in the same field from one end to the other. When it comes to watersheds, some of our farms flow south, eventually to the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Our other farms flow north to the Blanchard River and eventually Lake Erie,” said Heil. “As the H2Ohio program expanded, we were able to enroll our acres in those programs, and that has allowed us to try some new things.”

Technology in agriculture has evolved dramatically since the mid-1800’s when Nicholas first tilled the soil in Hardin County. In just the last decade the changes have been drastic. “Dad started with a Sensor-1 in the planter to monitor seed drop. About 10 years ago we started to transition, implementing newer technology, and that has got us where we are today,” said Heil. The Heil’s now use an autosteer system for guidance, and the Precision Planting 20/20 SeedSense technology that helps to adjust the down pressure and seed depth without causing unnecessary compaction. Along with the farm, Ausin works for Case New Holland (CNH) providing precision ag support to their dealer network in North America.

Deciding where to start in the ag technology space can be overwhelming given the speed of change that is occurring in the industry. “I feel blessed that I can use our farm as an example. I can wear both a farmer hat and a CNH hat to try things out. I started by asking Dad why we do things the way do them,” said Heil. “Our two most expensive inputs (seed and fertilizer) can be better monitored using technology. It starts with getting the right fertility levels in the field and managing that. If the soil fertility is not right, then the seed is not going to perform as well. Once the fertility is in check, then we turn to the seed. If the seed is not placed evenly and consistently, or if the seeding rate is too high or too low, then we are not setting the bar high for success.”

“To measure our operations and look for where to improve, we started with a 20/20 monitor on the old 5100 White 6 row planter. That showed us what was really going on behind the planter and helped us measure what we were doing to gain insights as to where we needed to change,” said Heil.

“When it comes to using precision ag technology, it doesn’t matter the color of globe on top of the tractor or the color of the paint on the machine, an important thing with technology is to find a trusted advisor. A conversation with a good, trusted advisor is worth more than its weight in gold,” said Heil. “A good advisor will help you put pencil to paper and decide what makes sense. Even on a small farm the right technology can make pay for itself.”

Combining technology with machinery to solve challenges is something farmers have been doing for years. Many a solution to a problem on the farm were figured out in the shop with a piece of used equipment, a cutting torch, a welder, and parts from other machines. The same goes for the Heil farm. Austin wanted to be able to band nutrients in their fields, and with the help of H2Ohio funds he built a 8 row bander. They took an old John Deere 7000 planter frame, added some dry boxes and took parts from some other machines, along with technology from old planters that have been converted to electric drives. “We have a hydraulic drive off an old John Deere planter and a rate controller,” said Heil. “With this and our prescription maps from our ag retailer, we are able to participate in the H2Ohio program and band our fertilizer 4 inches under the surface and three inches away from where the seed will be planted.”

The Heil’s also built their own soybean planter. They took an old 6 row White 5100 planter that sat in the back corner of the barn and combined it with another white 6 row White 5100 planter from a friend and converted it to a narrow row soybean planter. “This planter has saved us almost half a pallet of soybean seeds each year compared to using a drill,” said Heil. “We now have a bean planter that can singulate the seeds which allows us to both save seed and get a better stand and better crop.”

Looking ahead, Heil is excited to be able to pull together more data. “We have Smart Firmers on our planter, so by taking the planting data with CEC and organic matter and soil sample data we have collected, combined with our Farm TRX yield monitor data from the combine, we can now make more informed decisions about how we manage things moving forward.”