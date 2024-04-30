US Soybeans, quality and sustainability

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

It is a good feeling when a farmer knows that the customer wants to have their product. In a world where both quality and sustainability are sought after, U.S. Soy is meeting the need. “I had three different people beg for our product,” said Jerry Bambauer, Ohio soybean farmer and board member of the Ohio Soybean Council, commenting on a recent U. S Soybean Export Council trip to Greece.

Recently, Bambauer along with Madison Layman, Manager, Demand and Market Development for the Ohio Soybean Council, traveled to Rhodes, Greece to present at the U.S. Soybean Export Council – USSEC Sustainable Aquaculture Seminar and Workshop. This is part of a checkoff-funded program called the Soy Innovation Center, an initiative to support the technical feed industry programs in Europe and encourage utilization of US Soy.

“The Soy Innovation Center is basically a training program for mid to high tier employes in industries that are customers in the soybean supply chain,” said Layman. “This aquaculture seminar highlighted the use of soy inclusion with aquaculture feeds. We are trying to get more soy included in aquaculture diets as a high protein, low-cost source for them.”

“The Soy Innovation Center is one of several programs in Europe that builds connections and a brand with U.S. Soy on the forefront of education and efficiency with industries,” said Layman. “These industries are in new markets that will benefit U.S. Soybean Farmers. In Greece they have a very large aquaculture industry and at the conference we were able to meet with professionals in that region and answer questions and get soy in front of them as a potential feed option.”

The participants at the aquaculture seminar expressed interest in how U.S. Farmers are sustainably producing soybeans and the importance of quality. “One of the neatest things was the enthusiasm of the program participants for our product with the highly sustainable U.S. Soy certification label,” said Bambauer. “One big challenge we face is the cost of our products going in there, compared to the Russian beans or those from the Ukraine or India. The participants commented that all soy product quality is not that same, and that the U.S. product was much better.”

Research in Greece is conducted differently from how it is traditionally done in the United States. “In the U.S. we pay for our research, over there they say to just give us your product and we will do the research and give you the results,” said Bambauer. “We just want the product over here. We will get it on the farms and put it in research plots and collect the data.”

Soy exports to Greece go into both the livestock and aquaculture sectors. “Probably more soy goes to the aquaculture industry in Greece than the livestock. They have a fairly robust aquaculture industry,” said Bambauer. “Greece has a number of aquaculture farms. Turkey also has a number of aquaculture farms and also had representatives at the seminar. Most of their aquaculture farm production is offshore. It is very clear water and the pens are very clean and the water is crystal clear and you can see down 15-20 feet in and around the pens that are 80 feet in diameter and 30 feet deep. Interestingly, the pens are covered with nets to keep the birds out, or the birds will try to catch the fish when they come up to feed.”

Sustainability is a big selling point for U.S. Soy. “One of the things that both I and Tom Adam, a farmer from Iowa, shared with the participants was how we grow our soybeans using sustainable practices,” said Bambauer. “They want to reinforce to their population how we are raising it sustainably and that it has superior quality. In Greece the population is very accepting of pen raised fish and the aquaculture industry. Their aquaculture industry is excited about U.S. Soy.”