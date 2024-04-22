Warmer temps spur on fieldwork

Share Facebook

Warmer weather and high winds helped to dry ground and allowed for fieldwork to begin, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent short, 55 percent adequate, and 44 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 21 was 57.7 degrees, 5.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.55 inches of precipitation, 0.22 inches below average. There were 2 days suitable for

fieldwork during the week ending April 21.

Farmers reported most flooding from earlier in the month had subsided and fields were recovering well. Some fieldwork began including tillage, spraying, fertilizer applications, and some planting. Oats were 27 percent planted. Winter wheat was 69 percent jointed and winter wheat condition was 68 percent good to excellent. Farmers reported nitrogen applications made to wheat made improvements to stand quality. Pastures greened up and were looking lush, and animals have been grazing well. Warmer conditions continued to move along fruit phenology and brought a lot of pollinator activity.

Read the full report from USDA NASS here.