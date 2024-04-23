Witten named OABA president and CEO

Share Facebook

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) is pleased to announce Melinda Witten as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 3, 2024. This leadership appointment continues the association’s ongoing efforts to enhance advocacy and service for Ohio’s agribusiness community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melinda to the team,” said Grant Gates, chair of the OABA Board. “Her exceptional leadership skills and comprehensive understanding of agricultural challenges and opportunities assure us that our association is in very capable hands.”

Witten brings a wealth of experience and a robust track record in agricultural leadership to her new role. She spent over a decade at the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, where in her most recent role as Senior Director of Leadership Development she was instrumental in transforming the Young Ag Professionals program and directing the AgriPOWER Leadership Institute. Additionally, Melinda played a pivotal role in the creation of the ExploreAg and Ohio Farm Bureau Ag Literacy programs, significantly enhancing agricultural education and engagement across the state. “I am honored to lead the Ohio AgriBusiness Association and to continue advancing the innovative and impactful work this organization is known for,” said Witten. “I am committed to enhancing our advocacy, increasing member engagement and promoting initiatives that will benefit Ohio agriculture for years to come.” A native of Morgan County, Ohio, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education, with a minor in Production Agriculture, from The Ohio State University. In addition to her professional achievements, Witten, alongside her family, owns Witten Farms—a thirdgeneration produce farm. She is also actively involved in her local community and church. Under Witten’s leadership, the OABA is set to continue its mission to advance the interests of the agribusiness community in Ohio.