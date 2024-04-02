YAP State Committee leadership announced

Share Facebook

Leading Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee in 2024 are Chaircouple Luke and Kayla Durbin of Coshocton County, and serving as co-chairs are Tim and Sarah Terrill of Montgomery County. Serving as secretary for the committee is Carly Fitz of Perry County.

The Durbins farm full-time with their families on their grain farms in Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties, respectively. In addition, they own and operate Durbin Land and Cattle raising Simmental cow/calf pairs with their daughter, Finlay. They have participated in various state and national Farm Bureau events, including the American Farm Bureau annual convention and Young Farmer & Rancher conferences and the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience. They are active in their county young agricultural professionals program. In addition to their Farm Bureau activities, they sit on FFA chapter advisory boards, participate in their county 4-H endowment and take time to mentor young showmen.

The Terrills own a farm in Montgomery County focusing on breeding and raising Boer goats, primarily for 4-H projects and meat production. Throughout their YAP journey, they have participated in the Winter Leadership Experience, Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience, AFBF YF&R FUSION conferences, and are county YAP leaders. In addition to raising two children on the farm, the Terrills serve as Montgomery County 4-H advisors. Off the farm, Tim is the commercial and fleet sales manager at Jeff Schmitt Auto Group.

Carly Fitz is a program assistant in professional development at The Ohio State University within the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. She is active on her family’s Perry County farm raising sheep, hay and showing cattle with her family. She has participated in several local, state and national Farm Bureau events, including being a former Collegiate Farm Bureau member and Collegiate Discussion Meet participant. Fitz is currently pursuing her master’s degree in public administration to study rural economic development and farmland preservation.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members ages 18-35. The program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience, a Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and conducts the Outstanding Young Farmer, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet contests. Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.