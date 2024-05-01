       

2024 Ohio FFA Convention Schedule

The following agenda is courtesy of the Ohio FFA. Click here to download the printable PDF.

96th Ohio FFA Convention

May 2-3, 2024 • Ohio Expo Center • Columbus, Ohio

Thursday, May 2, 2024

  • 8:00 AM
    • Set Up: Agriscience Fair, Proficiencies, & National Chapter Displays – Bricker
    • Convention Registration Open – Celeste
    • Ag Mechanics Engineering CDE – Bricker
    • Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
    • Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
    • Industry Welcome Breakfast for State Officer Candidates – Kasich
  • 8:30 AM Workshops – Bricker
  • 9:45 AM Pre-Session

First Session

10:00 AM

  • Opening Ceremony
  • Teacher/Administrator Recognition
  • Chapter Trust Awards
  • FFA Charitable Giving Recognition
  • FFA Foundation Scholarships
  • Ohio FFA Works Program Recognition
  • Recognition of New FFA Chapters
  • Keynote Speaker: Krista Simpson Anderson
  • Announcement of the 2024-25 Ohio FFA Officer Ballot
  • Closing Ceremony
  • 12:00 PM Delegate Business Session & Luncheon – Kasich

Second Session

2:15 PM Pre-Session
2:30 PM

  • Opening Ceremony
  • Chapter Awards:
    • Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapters
    • Top 10 Growing Leaders Chapters
    • Top 10 Building Communities Chapters
    • Top 10 Strengthening Agriculture Chapters
    • Top 10 Chapters
  • Keynote Speaker: Morris Morrison
  • Proficiency Award Recognition
  • Closing Ceremony

Third Session

6:15 PM Pre-Session
6:30 PM

  • Opening Ceremony
  • Honorary State FFA Degree Ceremony
  • National Winners Recognition
  • Star American FFA Degree Recognition
  • Star State FFA Degree Recognition
  • Proficiency Award Recognition
  • Keynote Speaker: Morgan Anderson, National FFA Eastern Region Vice President
  • Closing Ceremony

Friday, May 3, 2024

  • 8:00 AM
    • Convention Registration Open – Celeste
    • Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
    • Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
  • 9:00 AM
    • Choir Practice – Bricker
    • Band Practice – Kasich
  • 9:15 AM Pre-Session

Fourth Session

9:30 AM

  • Opening Ceremony
  • Officer Awards:
    • Secretary’s Award
    • Treasurer’s Award
    • Reporter’s Award
  • Career Development Event Recognition
  • Agriscience Fair Recognition
  • Closing Ceremony
  • 12:00 PM Friends of the FFA Luncheon – Kasich
  • 12:30 PM Talent Showcase – Celeste
  • 1:00 PM
    • Ohio FFA Center Archives open – FFA Center
    • Workshops – Bricker
  • 1:45 PM Pre-Session

Fifth Session – A

2:00 PM

  • Opening Ceremony
  • Band and Choir Presentation
  • Ohio FFA Officers’ Family Recognition
  • Keynote Speaker: Luke Jennings, Ohio FFA President
  • Conferring of the State FFA Degree (A-L Chapters)
  • Closing Ceremony
  • 4:00 PM Workshops – Bricker
  • 4:30 PM Band and Choir Musical Presentation – Celeste

Fifth Session – B

5:15 PM Pre-Session
5:30 PM

  • Opening Ceremony
  • Band and Choir Presentation
  • Keynote Speaker: Luke Jennings, Ohio FFA President
  • 2024-25 Ohio FFA Officer Announcement
  • Conferring of the State FFA Degree (M-Z Chapters)
  • Officer Installation
  • Closing Ceremony

