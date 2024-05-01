2024 Ohio FFA Convention Schedule

The following agenda is courtesy of the Ohio FFA. Click here to download the printable PDF.
96th Ohio FFA Convention
May 2-3, 2024 • Ohio Expo Center • Columbus, Ohio
Thursday, May 2, 2024
- 8:00 AM
- Set Up: Agriscience Fair, Proficiencies, & National Chapter Displays – Bricker
- Convention Registration Open – Celeste
- Ag Mechanics Engineering CDE – Bricker
- Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
- Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
- Industry Welcome Breakfast for State Officer Candidates – Kasich
- 8:30 AM Workshops – Bricker
- 9:45 AM Pre-Session
First Session
10:00 AM
- Opening Ceremony
- Teacher/Administrator Recognition
- Chapter Trust Awards
- FFA Charitable Giving Recognition
- FFA Foundation Scholarships
- Ohio FFA Works Program Recognition
- Recognition of New FFA Chapters
- Keynote Speaker: Krista Simpson Anderson
- Announcement of the 2024-25 Ohio FFA Officer Ballot
- Closing Ceremony
- 12:00 PM Delegate Business Session & Luncheon – Kasich
Second Session
2:15 PM Pre-Session
2:30 PM
- Opening Ceremony
- Chapter Awards:
- Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapters
- Top 10 Growing Leaders Chapters
- Top 10 Building Communities Chapters
- Top 10 Strengthening Agriculture Chapters
- Top 10 Chapters
- Keynote Speaker: Morris Morrison
- Proficiency Award Recognition
- Closing Ceremony
Third Session
6:15 PM Pre-Session
6:30 PM
- Opening Ceremony
- Honorary State FFA Degree Ceremony
- National Winners Recognition
- Star American FFA Degree Recognition
- Star State FFA Degree Recognition
- Proficiency Award Recognition
- Keynote Speaker: Morgan Anderson, National FFA Eastern Region Vice President
- Closing Ceremony
Friday, May 3, 2024
- 8:00 AM
- Convention Registration Open – Celeste
- Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
- Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
- 9:00 AM
- Choir Practice – Bricker
- Band Practice – Kasich
- 9:15 AM Pre-Session
Fourth Session
9:30 AM
- Opening Ceremony
- Officer Awards:
- Secretary’s Award
- Treasurer’s Award
- Reporter’s Award
- Career Development Event Recognition
- Agriscience Fair Recognition
- Closing Ceremony
- 12:00 PM Friends of the FFA Luncheon – Kasich
- 12:30 PM Talent Showcase – Celeste
- 1:00 PM
- Ohio FFA Center Archives open – FFA Center
- Workshops – Bricker
- 1:45 PM Pre-Session
Fifth Session – A
2:00 PM
- Opening Ceremony
- Band and Choir Presentation
- Ohio FFA Officers’ Family Recognition
- Keynote Speaker: Luke Jennings, Ohio FFA President
- Conferring of the State FFA Degree (A-L Chapters)
- Closing Ceremony
- 4:00 PM Workshops – Bricker
- 4:30 PM Band and Choir Musical Presentation – Celeste
Fifth Session – B
5:15 PM Pre-Session
5:30 PM
- Opening Ceremony
- Band and Choir Presentation
- Keynote Speaker: Luke Jennings, Ohio FFA President
- 2024-25 Ohio FFA Officer Announcement
- Conferring of the State FFA Degree (M-Z Chapters)
- Officer Installation
- Closing Ceremony