2024 Ohio FFA Proficiency Award winners

May 2, 2024 — We put together one more completely dry day, but we do have a more active pattern coming our direction. Today will be warm with a lot of sunshine before clouds start to develop this evening and overnight, particularly in NW Ohio. Those clouds may trigger a few isolated showers or a thunderstorms, but nothing widespread. The state as a whole stays mostly dry through the night. Tomorrow clodus will continue to build in all parts of the state ahead of our next frontal boundary… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin