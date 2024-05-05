Auction or private treaty?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese

While the excitement and competition among bidders at a farmland auction cannot be matched, sometimes it is not the right option for selling land.

“The decision whether to choose to sell at an auction boils down to the seller and what their desire is. The general public only sees about half of the transactions that Dye Real Estate and Land Co. does on a yearly basis. About half of our business comes from private sales — private treaty sales or listings like you would see with the normal home or a commercial building,” said Devin Dye, auctioneer, broker and owner of Dye Real Estate and Land Co. “Sometimes the client comes to us and says, ‘Hey we’re not interested in an auction.’ There’s a number of reasons why. Some of that is the desire to sell a farm and then continue renting it. If someone wants to sell a farm, but they’d like to continue renting the farm and farming it themselves, it doesn’t really go well with an auction format. When you’re selling something at auction you want to make that item as attractive to the buyer as absolutely possible so you have everyone coming to the sale. You make the terms and the conditions pre-set up prior to offering it.

“Some of that is timing. Coming into the summer you have things that you have to navigate like possession, crops and rent. Those kinds of things make it lean more towards a private sale. Really it comes down to the seller’s taste for an auction. With an auction, you don’t get to set the price as a seller, you just get to see what buyers are willing to pay for it and then you get to either accept or reject that as your final bid. A listing situation kind of works the opposite where the seller gets to set the price and see if anyone wants to take it.”

There are pros and cons to private treaty sales.

“There’s a lot that goes into making that decision. When we sit down with a client, they ask us what we feel the value is of a particular property or an item that we’re selling. We give them that value to the best of our abilities, but we don’t have a crystal ball. We’re usually at least 2 months away from the possible auction the day we sit down with the family, sometimes we’re a year out. We don’t know what things are going to look like and we don’t know what bidders will be at an auction. We can tell you what we feel like the market value is and sometimes sellers say, ‘Well if you think that’s what it’s worth, we’ll just take that now’ and that becomes a private listing instead of an auction.”

Dye’s goal, though, for his clients is to maximize the dollar value of their sale. Private treaty sales can sometimes miss out on a portion of that value.

“You’re removing your chance to realize a higher price if you don’t put it in an auction situation,” Dye said. “Now there is also the chance that it brings less money at an auction, just because of some circumstances. At the end of the day, it really boils down to the seller’s willingness to take a chance.”

And so far in 2024, auction prices for farmland are holding strong.

“We talk about the external factors that are affecting the value of farmland like interest rates and commodity prices and things like that. But the other external factors affecting value, we don’t talk about as much, which would be the safety of this asset as an investment. Whether you’re a farmer or just a business owner or a professional that wants to invest in it — if you buy farmland, you’re an investor, even if you do farm it,” Dye said. “You’re looking at this as a place to put your money that you feel is safe. Obviously based on all of the sales that we’ve had, and other companies have had, in the last couple of years, especially in the last 6 months, we’re seeing that people have a lot of confidence in U.S. farmland in particular as an investment. That’s what’s driving this value. It’s a hedge against inflation.”

That hedge, safety and emotion do not necessarily show up in the value of a private treaty sale.

Dye Real Estate & Land Co. understands the farm lifestyle because we live it every day. For more, visit dyerealestate.com.