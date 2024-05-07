Buckeye Temp Tracker – May 7, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Buckeye Temp Tracker is powered by BA Genetics and takes note of soil temperatures in four counties each week. Check back each Wednesday for the next update throughout this planting season.

In the interactive map below, click on the thermometer icons to see the soil temperature results from each of the four Ohio counties involved in the program.

Each reading is in degrees Fahrenheit.

Ashland County

Corn Stalks – 61 degrees

Worked Ground – 61 degrees

Fairfield County

Corn Stalks (worked and planted) – 63 degrees

Worked Ground (planted) – 63 degrees

Fayette County

Corn Stalks – 64 degrees

Worked Ground – 64 degrees

Mercer County

Corn Stalks – 61 degrees

Worked Ground – 60 degrees