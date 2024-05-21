       

Cab Cam: Planting into 6-foot (and taller) cover crops

May 21, 2024 Crops, Top Headlines, Videos Leave a comment

In this Cab Cam, Dusty Sonnenberg of Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net heads to Henry County for a unique site as Kent Sonnenberg plants into six-foot and taller cover crops. The soil health-focused venture utilizes a roller crimper to get the job done in a year that’s been particularly good for spring grass growth. Tune in for the reasons why and what advantages they find in their system.

The 2024 Cab Cam series is brought to you by Precision Agri Services Inc. More information at www.precisionagriservices.com.

Check Also

Progress made in tar spot research

Bayer Crop Science researchers have been able to artificially inoculate tar spot in field test …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved