Conrad named general manager of AXIS Ohio

Adam Conrad of Richwood has been named general manager of AXIS Ohio. Nathan and Julie Louiso, AXIS Ohio owners, announced that Conrad will take responsibility for carrying out the Axis mission of providing best-in-class crop inputs and service for farmers all across Ohio.



“With our increased growth the timing is perfect for Adam to lead our team to the next level,” Louiso said. “Adam has been a part of our AXIS Ohio mission to better serve Ohio farmers from the start, and in this new position, he will be able to better apply his unique skill set to the benefit of our customers and our growing team all over Ohio.”

Conrad has been with AXIS Ohio since 2018, but his work with Louiso goes all the way back to an internship in 2008. In his new role, he will be responsible for building the AXIS Ohio seed business as well as serving farmers with innovative crop inputs from Meristem Crop Performance.



“A key to our mission with AXIS Ohio from the beginning was that we wanted to focus on farmer success,” he said. “In our prior experience we had seen a kind of one-size-fits-all approach from some of the larger, more corporate players in the seed business. With AXIS and Meristem Crop Performance, we are better able to help farmers optimize unique growing conditions in each part of Ohio.”



Conrad grew up in Richwood where he and his wife Samantha now live with their daughter and son. After many years spent with both cattle and crops, he chose to earn a degree in agronomy from Ohio State University. Upon graduation, Conrad began his work in seed corn production and genetics.



Conrad says AXIS Ohio seeks to identify the best soybeans and hybrid corn tailored to individual growers’ farms – matching genetics and traits with farmers’ specific growing conditions and production strategies. He says this meshes perfectly with his personal mission to build long, mutually rewarding relationships with customers while providing the best service in the industry.



“I’m really a seed guy first,” Conrad said. “Once you’ve got the right hybrid in the right place, then it’s a matter of making the best product decisions that can make the most of every seed our customers put into the ground. Every year brings a new challenge and new opportunities.” Complete information about the varieties that Axis Ohio carries is available on its web site at www.axisohio.com.