Consider using on-farm research to improve farm profitability

By Elizabeth Hawkins, Dara Barclay and John Fulton

The 2024 season has kicked off and you may be spending some of your time in the tractor reflecting on how to make the most of this crop. On-farm research is one of the best tools to help you improve profitability and now is a great time to plan some experiments to understand how you can improve your bottom line. Local trials can provide valuable insights at the farm level to use for future decision making, and conducting a high quality and informative experiment can be easier than you think. Here are some quick tips for on-farm research success:

Carefully consider the question you want to answer. Having a clear vision of what you want to learn is important to ensure you plan the right treatments to compare and data to collect throughout the season. Select treatments that make it possible to compare the management practices that are most important for you to learn about. Simple is often best since trying to compare too many factors at once can make it difficult to determine what change mattered most at the end of the season. Use a reliable trial design to ensure your results are reliable for decision making. While a side-by-side comparison is easy to try, you can learn more by replicating and randomizing your treatment strips across the field. This approach will help protect yourself from drawing incorrect conclusions due to field variability and makes your results more useful for future decision making. Take notes and collect data throughout the season. Extra information about crop stands, plant health, or disease presence can help you understand any yield differences you see.

The OSU eFields program provides the opportunity to work and learn together with specialists and Extension educators. You can go to efields.osu.edu to view past reports to gain more insights for your operation and for finding trial ideas. If you are interested in collaborating this season, reach out to the eFields team at digitalag@osu.edu.

Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins is a Field Specialist for Ohio State University Extension and can be reached at hawkins.301@osu.edu. Dara Barclay is the program manager for eFields and eBarns for Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Dr. John Fulton is a Professor in the Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering Department at Ohio State University and can be reached at fulton.20@osu.edu.