The third week of the Spring 2024 series of Feeding Farmers, in partnership with 92.1 The Frog, takes Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo to Fetter Farms in Auglaize County. Tune in to this video as Todd Fetter discusses the farm’s progress in corn and soybean planting, this year’s good-looking wheat crop, and even a perspective on wind vs. solar.