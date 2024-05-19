Feeding Farmers at Wittler Family Farms in Van Wert County

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Join Dale Minyo at Wittler Family Farms in Van Wert as he catches up with Jason Wittler to discuss the unique challenges and successes of this planting season. In this Feeding Farmers episode, hear directly from Jason about how they’re navigating this year’s planting hurdles and why they’re excited about their promising wheat crop. Jason discusses the diverse livestock side to their operations that keep Wittler Family Farms thriving.