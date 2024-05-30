FEMA designates 11 Ohio counties as primary natural disaster areas due to March 14 tornadoes

Share Facebook

There has been a Presidential disaster declaration for areas in Ohio from tornadoes that occurred on March 14, 2024. The declaration allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. USDA’s FSA offers these loans for losses caused by the tornado that occurred on March 14, 2024. The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for loans is January 2, 2025.

The application deadline is Jan. 2, 2025. In Ohio, the primary counties eligible are: Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland, and Union counties. Contiguous counties are also eligible, which are: Allen, Ashland, Champaign, Clark, Coshocton, Fairfield, Franklin, Hardin, Henry, Huron, Knox, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Preble, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Van Wert, Wood and Wyandot counties.

More resources are available at farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact the local USDA Service Center.