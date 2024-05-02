FFA Convention photo highlights

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Session 2 Recap

By Liliana Phillips, Student Reporter

The second session of the Ohio FFA State Convention inspired over 9,000 members who were in attendance. The state officers kicked off the session with an exciting introduction including an assisted backflip performed by the State President, Luke Jennings.

After opening ceremonies were finished, various FFA chapters were recognized for their achievements over the past year. Awards included the Top Ten in Gold Rated Chapters, Chapters Growing Leaders, Chapters Building Communities, Chapters Strengthening Agriculture and Top Ten Chapters in the state. A short summary was given for each chapter that made significant change in their school or community to inspire FFA chapters across Ohio to take action to improve their own communities.

The high point of this session was the keynote speaker, Morris Morrison. Morrison encouraged attendees to live in ways that encourage leadership and commitment. He explained how many challenges that he faced in his life did not bring him down, and instead he chose to remain open minded and persistent in his goals. Morrison had a fun stage presence and got the crowd involved in his speech alongside delivering a strong message related to FFA’s values.

Session 1 Recap

By Sydney Beiting, Student Reporter

The Ohio FFA state convention is underway! Members from across the state gathered at the first session of the convention to experience the famous “sea of blue corduroy” firsthand and to witness many members receive awards for their outstanding accomplishments.

In the session, the Ohio FFA Foundation scholarship winners were announced. Additionally, those that participated in the brand new Ohio FFA Works program got recognized. Many other well deserving people were awarded for their hard work, including newly chartered chapters and more. At the end of the session, the 2024-2025 Ohio FFA state officer ballot was announced.

Last, but most certainly not least, first session keynote speaker, Krista Simpson Anderson, gave a compelling speech.

Stay tuned for more coverage from the 96th Ohio FFA state convention.

Click on the images below to zoom in. Photos courtesy of Cortney Copeland, Aubree Topp, Sydney Beiting, Liliana Phillips, and Alexis White.