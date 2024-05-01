Good advice and common sense

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Barb Lumley

Common sense is defined as the ability to think and behave in a reasonable way and to make good decisions. There are times when individuals are chosen to be in charge and to manage a large area that involves a huge amount of responsibility and contains many different types of inhabitants and activities.



Much knowledge is needed and many difficult decisions have to be made in order to manage successfully and to gain the best benefits for the entire area. It is vital to the situation that “common sense” be used in planning and making decisions.

A good example of someone who uses common sense as they manage and make the necessary decisions is the dairy farmer. It must be applied in order to achieve success. One of the biggest responsibilities is the “herd”. The decisions that are made must be best for them.



If the herd tears down the fence, escapes, and is wandering in all directions, they must first be found, then rounded up, and put back where they came from. The fence must be rebuilt and the gate closed. Identification papers and records are very important in maintaining and keeping track of the herd. You need to know where they are located, information about their health, and if they are producing or idle.



The herd will need housing. It should be safe and protect them from the elements and the weather, however, it doesn’t have to be expensive or fancy. Most will only remain for a short time before moving on to other places. Feeding will be necessary and important for good health but that doesn’t mean that it has to be expensive food. A simple diet of healthful products is better and less expensive. You must seek the best information for taking care of them and heed the advice of others who are experienced.



You must get along with your neighbors and work with them. You can’t allow the herd to wander around and take over their fields and destroy the things they own. Respecting ownership and rights and obeying the law is very important. As work is done with the herd, there will be numerous rules and regulations that have to be obeyed and followed. At times some of the things that have to be done with the herd will greatly upset them and create problems. Having the correctly trained people to work with them is very important for everyone involved.

If any member of the herd becomes destructive or considered dangerous, it will be necessary to remove them from the herd or possibly confine them elsewhere. The herd’s safety is very important. In order for the herd members to be the most productive, they must feel safe.



There are herds of all kinds and common sense is very important in handling them. It takes a lot of work, time and patience to work with any type of herd. There can be some very difficult and frustrating times but if common sense is applied a successful goal can be reached. No one is better at using common sense than a farmer. Perhaps they are the ones who should be consulted for advice on solving our country’s many problems.

“Common sense is genius dressed in working clothes”— Ralph Waldo Emerson

The “Barbwire” column is written by Barb Lumley, a retired Registered Holstein breeder (both Red and White and Black and White) living in Carroll County near Carrollton. She has been writing dairy industry sale reports, show reports and regular columns for more than 20 years. She has written a paperback book “Black & White and Read All Over” available on Amazon. She has been active in the Ohio Holstein Association as well as numerous other activities and associations for many years.