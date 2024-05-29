Herbicide trade tariffs being considered

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In mid-May, the U.S. International Trade Commission agreed to advance a petition by Corteva Agribusiness to place anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of the herbicide 2,4-D shipped from China and India.



The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) said the decision will impact farmers.

“We are disappointed that ITC did not listen to the feedback from farmers about how harmful these tariffs could be to rural America,” said Harold Wolle, Minnesota farmer and NCGA president. “Corn prices are already low and input costs have been rising. This decision will only compound our problems.”



Six of the nation’s major commodity groups, including NCGA, sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission in April encouraging it to vote against advancing a petition. Growers have said the imports covered by this case are the major sources of supply other than Corteva, which is the only U.S. manufacturer, and that America’s farmers cannot rely upon a sole domestic supplier of 2,4-D to meet nearly all the market’s needs.



Duties on 2,4-D imports from the two countries would intensify what is already a difficult period for many growers as key input costs continue to increase.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture is projecting record-high farm production cash expenses for 2024. At the same time, crop values are declining. USDA projects total cash receipts for crops in 2024 will be 11.7% lower than 2022. NCGA intends to continue to engage in this case as it goes to the next stage, including the final phase at the U.S. International Trade Commission early next year.