Introducing the 2024 Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporters

We are excited to introduce the 2024 class of Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporters. This year’s team includes five dedicated students who bring a wealth of enthusiasm to their roles. Returning from the 2023 class are Cortney Copeland and Aubree Topp, both of whom have already made significant contributions to the Student FFA Reporter program. They are joined by three new reporters: Sydney Beiting, Liliana Phillips, and Alexis White, each eager to bring their unique perspectives and skills to the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal audience.

As is tradition, this year’s in-depth coverage of the Ohio FFA Convention is sponsored by Wilmington College.

Cortney Copeland

Cortney Copeland, a junior at Jackson Center High School, serves as the President of the Jackson Center-UVCC FFA chapter. Outside of FFA, Copeland holds the position of Secretary for the Jackson Center-UVCC FCCLA chapter and is involved in the show choir, concert choir, academia, student council, and the student ambassador program. Additionally, she is the President of the Progressive Livestock 4-H club, a member of her church’s adult choir and youth group, and serves as the President of the National Columbia Sheep Junior Board of Directors for 2023 – 2025. Copeland looks forward to an exciting state convention.

Aubree Topp

Aubree Topp, a senior at Botkins High School, will attend Northeast Iowa Community College after graduation to major in Agriculture Business Management. She plans to transfer to a four-year school to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Communications. In FFA, Topp has participated in dairy judging, public speaking, and job interviews, among other activities. She is also involved with the Ohio Holstein Association, National Holstein Association, and 4-H. Additionally, Topp plays soccer and swims. Raised on her family’s farm, Topp-View PC, in Ohio, she and her family raise dairy cattle and participate in local, state, and national shows.

Sydney Beiting

Sydney Beiting, a junior at East Clinton High School and the current chapter President, will continue in this role during her senior year. Beiting has engaged in numerous FFA competitions, with a preference for parliamentary procedure, dairy judging, ag communications, milk quality, soil judging, and public speaking. Outside of FFA, she is a student council officer, National Honor Society member, middle school camp counselor, and participates in varsity softball, volleyball, and academic teams, while also enrolled in college credit courses and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Beiting eagerly anticipates her role as a student reporter.

Liliana Phillips

Liliana Phillips, a senior at Fairlawn High School in Sidney, Ohio, resides on a small hobby farm where her family raises pygmy goats and chickens. She plans to major in Agricultural Communications at Ohio State this fall. Phillips is active in several clubs including the Shelby County Junior Fairboard, 4-H Camp Counselor Team, Successful 4-H Club, and FFA at Fairlawn. In her leisure time, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her friends.

Alexis White

Alexis White, a sophomore at Fort Frye High School, is currently serving as the Chapter Secretary for the 2024-2025 school year. This past year, White has competed in Urban Soils, Rural Soils, Job Interview, Livestock Judging, Public Speaking, and Parliamentary Procedure, excelling in several areas including a top 10 placement in Job Interview and 1st place in District 10 Beginning Prepared Public Speaking. A former athlete, White now dedicates her efforts to FFA, embracing the motto “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” as a 2024 Ohio FFA Student Reporter.