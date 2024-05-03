Introducing your 2024-2025 Ohio FFA State Officer Team

Share Facebook

The following are the 2024-2025 Ohio FFA State Officers, installed on May 3 at the 96th Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus.

State President:

ANNA MOELLER – TALAWANDA-BUTLER TECH FFA

State Vice President:

CARTER BOYD – HILLSBORO FFA

State Secretary:

LACIE BACHMAN – BLOOM-CARROLL FFA

State Treasurer:

LAYNA CORDON – LICKING VALLEY FFA

State Reporter:

DANIEL HARTZELL – MISSISSINAWA VALLEY-MVCTC FFA

State Sentinel:

CALEB BENNETT – MIAMI TRACE GREAT OAKS FFA

State Vice Presidents at Large:

JULIA SILVUS – FORT FRYE FFA

JAYDEN HICKS – GREENVILLE FFA

RYAN BOWSHER – SPENCERVILLE FFA

GRACIE SPRAGUE – GENOA-PENTA FFA

JOSIE JENNINGS – GLOBAL IMPACT FFA