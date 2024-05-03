       

Introducing your 2024-2025 Ohio FFA State Officer Team

May 3, 2024 2024 Ohio FFA Convention, FFA News, Videos Leave a comment

The following are the 2024-2025 Ohio FFA State Officers, installed on May 3 at the 96th Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus.

State President:
ANNA MOELLER – TALAWANDA-BUTLER TECH FFA

State Vice President:
CARTER BOYD – HILLSBORO FFA

State Secretary:
LACIE BACHMAN – BLOOM-CARROLL FFA

State Treasurer:
LAYNA CORDON – LICKING VALLEY FFA

State Reporter:
DANIEL HARTZELL – MISSISSINAWA VALLEY-MVCTC FFA

State Sentinel:
CALEB BENNETT – MIAMI TRACE GREAT OAKS FFA

State Vice Presidents at Large:
JULIA SILVUS – FORT FRYE FFA
JAYDEN HICKS – GREENVILLE FFA
RYAN BOWSHER – SPENCERVILLE FFA
GRACIE SPRAGUE – GENOA-PENTA FFA
JOSIE JENNINGS – GLOBAL IMPACT FFA

