Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom Forecast for 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off (Adapted from NCCOS, Richard Stumpf)

For the last decade, each spring the attention of residents along the coast of the Western Lake Erie Basin, and other lake stakeholders curiously await the prediction of the Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom Forecast. The Western Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom Early Season Prediction was released on May 2nd. The projection is a joint effort of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations (NOAA) along with the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University.

In the summer of 2024, Western Lake Erie is projected to experience a moderate harmful algal bloom (HAB), according to the first 2024 Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom Early Season Projection issued by NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).

Models currently indicate a likely bloom severity between 4.5 and 7.5 (a moderate bloom is closer to a severity of 5). To date, precipitation and total bioavailable phosphorus (TBP) loads from the Maumee River in April were well above average, with the second highest April TBP loads since 2000. If precipitation for the rest of the spring remains near or below average, a moderate bloom is likely. If precipitation continues to be above average, a bloom with a severity closer to 7 is expected. The uncertainty for this forecast will continue to narrow as additional rain and river discharge data is collected over the next two months.

The severity of the western Lake Erie cyanobacterial bloom depends on input of total bioavailable phosphorus (TBP) from the Maumee River during the loading season of March 1 – July 31. The NOAA forecast gives an estimate of potential bloom severity based on a combination of TBP measurements to date collected by Heidelberg University and forecasts of river discharge (by NOAA’s Ohio River Forecast Center) and phosphorus loads from now into July.

Projections of the bloom’s severity will be issued weekly through late June. On June 27, NOAA will issue the official Lake Erie HAB Seasonal Forecast in coordination with Ohio Sea Grant. Any bloom that develops will change with time and move with the wind, and NOAA will provide information on the presence and location of any bloom throughout the summer.

Projections of the bloom’s severity will be issued weekly through late June. On June 27, NOAA will issue the official Lake Erie HAB Seasonal Forecast in coordination with Ohio Sea Grant. Any bloom that develops will change with time and move with the wind, and NOAA will provide information on the presence and location of any bloom throughout the summer.

Along with the phosphorus found in the river from the spring rains, another form of P load comes from what has been referred to as legacy phosphorus.

“This is the phosphorus that was already found in the lake or is held in the soils that have high phosphorus levels. This is phosphorus available to the algal bloom every year,” Winslow said.

Ohio soybean farmers, along with other commodity groups and agricultural organizations in the state, have invested millions of dollars in research aimed at determining the cause of the algal bloom, and finding potential management practices to functionally mitigate the problem. Farmers are working closely with universities, government agencies, and environmental groups to make changes to protect the water. Practices like cover crops, nutrient management plans, soil sampling and more are increasing every year, and farmers are applying less fertilizer than ever before.