Like elected to Ohio Farm Bureau Board of Trustees

Nate Like of Hamler has been elected to the board of trustees of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. As a trustee, he will represent Farm Bureau members in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties and will help govern the state’s largest farm and food organization.

Like and his wife, Ashley, own and operate Buckeye Meats and Processing in Hamler, a federally inspected processing plant. On his farm, Like has a small herd of brood cows and grows corn and soybeans with his father-in-law, Greg Niese. He also raises calves for local youth involved in 4-H and uses his expertise as a judge at livestock shows across the country.

A graduate of Wilmington College with a degree in agricultural business, Like has been a member of Henry County Farm Bureau for 15 years, most recently serving as president of the organization for the past 10 years. His leadership helped to create local efforts like the award-winning Shine in the Show Ring event, an alternative livestock show for individuals with developmental disabilities partnering with Junior Fair livestock exhibitors as mentors to present livestock projects to professional judges. Like is also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 262.

Like’s election took place during a Special Meeting of the Delegate Body May 14 in Archbold.