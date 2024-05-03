       

Maddox French of United FFA has notable FFA year through Diversified Ag Production

May 3, 2024

In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net Student Reporter Aubree Topp catches up with Maddox French of the United FFA Chapter and his impressive convention, in which he won awards for his work in the Diversified Agricultural Production Proficiency as well as Star in Agricultural Placement. French details his unique farm in eastern Ohio and his work in livestock and crops.

