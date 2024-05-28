May and June trades likely better than waiting for harvest

Share Facebook

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Wheat is the market leader right now. Dry weather throughout Russia, Ukraine, and potentially Australia has global wheat traders on edge. Some market participants are suggesting wheat may be removed from the feed equation and replaced with corn around the world, possibly sparking a corn rally.

Wheat/corn spread

Wheat was trading at a $2.32 per bushel premium over corn this week, which is much wider than normal as this chart shows over the past 15 years.

While the spread could go wider, history suggests that it is unlikely to be by much or for very long. Even when Russia invaded Ukraine, wheat traded significantly wider for only a short time. So, does that mean wheat will drop in value because harvest is approaching? Maybe, but corn could also rally because of demand or along seasonal trends.

Corn seasonal trends

The chart below shows the average seasonal price of corn over the last 15 years in blue and the last 5 years in green.

Both lines are similar and suggest that the highest price for corn tends to be in late May and early June.

However, digging deeper the corn price each year doesn’t look exactly like the 5 and 15-year averages. Here are the corn prices for 2019-2023.

In 3 of the 5 years, December corn finished the year lower than ANY value traded in May or June.

From 2014 to 2018, December corn finished the year below ALL May and June values EACH year as seen in the chart below:

Between 2009-2013, December corn finished the year lower than ANY May or June values in 3 out of 5 years seen here:

Basically, in 11 of the last 15 years (73%), December corn finished the year lower than ANY value traded in May or June. The only years it didn’t were 2010, 2012, 2020, and 2021. So based only on historical trends, it is much more likely that selling December corn on any day in May or June will be a better decision than waiting until the fall to sell.

Comparing corn and wheat

In the four years when corn traded higher in December versus May and June, the wheat to corn premium was only over $2.20 per bushel in two years, 2010 and 2020. Both years were outliers for corn though, with corn hitting its low in the summer and rallying over the next few years. In 2010, there was decent weather until very late summer and 2020 followed the covid shutdown.

One similarity between the two years was a significant drop of more than 750,000 acres of planted corn from the March intentions report to the June 30 plantings report. A drop that large has only happened in 3 of the last 15 years, 2010, 2019, and 2020.

Weather

Only 10% of the U.S. corn crop is currently in drought conditions, a 2% drop from last week. This is down significantly from recent years where over 25% of U.S. corn was experiencing dry conditions at this point in the year.

Bottomline

July weather throughout the Corn Belt will ultimately be the deciding factor in corn values and price direction. The June plantings report could also impact the market as well.

Historical trends suggest selling some corn over the next 6 weeks may be a prudent risk management strategy, especially if there is a rally during that time. And while past performance is never indicative of futures results, there is nearly a 75% chance that making a trade on ANY day in May or June will be a better decision than waiting to price corn in the fall.

Please email jon@superiorfeed.com with any questions or to learn more. Jon grew up raising corn and soybeans on a farm near Beatrice, Neb. Upon graduation from The University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he became a grain merchandiser and has been trading corn, soybeans and other grains for the last 18 years, building relationships with end-users in the process. After successfully marketing his father’s grain and getting his MBA, 10 years ago he started helping farmer clients market their grain based upon his principals of farmer education, reducing risk, understanding storage potential and using basis strategy to maximize individual farm operation profits. A big believer in farmer education of futures trading, Jon writes a weekly commentary to farmers interested in learning more and growing their farm operations.

Trading of futures, options, swaps and other derivatives is risky and is not suitable for all persons. All of these investment products are leveraged, and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Each investment product is offered only to and from jurisdictions where solicitation and sale are lawful, and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in such jurisdiction. The information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent research before making your investment decisions. Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC is merely providing this information for your general information and the information does not take into account any particular individual’s investment objectives, financial situation, or needs. All investors should obtain advice based on their unique situation before making any investment decision. The contents of this communication and any attachments are for informational purposes only and under no circumstances should they be construed as an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation to buy or sell any future, option, swap or other derivative. The sources for the information and any opinions in this communication are believed to be reliable, but Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of such information or opinions. Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC and its principals and employees may take positions different from any positions described in this communication. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.